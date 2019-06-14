Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Caldwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Caldwell Obituary

JEFFREY CALDWELL, 57, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Welch to the late John Elmer Logan and Sylvia Joyce McNew Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Caldwell.
Surviving are his daughters, Tiffany J. Jenkins (Nick) and Crystal Underwood; sister, Cathy L. Racer; brothers, Gary Worthington and David Caldwell; seven grandchildren; four great - grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may visit Jeff's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Caldwell family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now