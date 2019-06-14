|
JEFFREY CALDWELL, 57, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Welch to the late John Elmer Logan and Sylvia Joyce McNew Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Caldwell.
Surviving are his daughters, Tiffany J. Jenkins (Nick) and Crystal Underwood; sister, Cathy L. Racer; brothers, Gary Worthington and David Caldwell; seven grandchildren; four great - grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019