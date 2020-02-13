|
JEFFREY CAMPBELL JACKSON, 59, of Huntersville, was called home upon the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a long intensive stay at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye, W.Va. In keeping with Jeff's wishes, he will be cremated after the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the family to help contribute to the funeral bill and with medical bills.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020