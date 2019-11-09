Home

Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 422-6459
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
View Map
Jeffrey Lee Snyder


1974 - 2019
Jeffrey Lee Snyder Obituary
JEFFREY LEE SNYDER, 45, of Charleston, passed away November 7, 2019, at UMPC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
He was born on August 24, 1974, in Morgantown, the son of Rickey L. and Sandra K. Matthews Snyder of Deerwalk.
Lee graduated from University High School in Morgantown and Glenville State College. He was county surveyor for Kanawha County.
In addition to his parents, Lee is survived by his daughter Kerrigan Snyder, son Maxwell Slayton - Snyder, brother Eric Snyder, niece Gracie, nephew Dylan and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, Pastor Mark Dowler officiating.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
