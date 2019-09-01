Home

Sgt. (Ret.) JEFFREY LEE WALKER, 56, of Charleston, went to his heavenly gun range Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Charleston to his late parents, Donald and Hallie Walker, and was also preceded in death by his brother - in - law, Harry "David" Stanley Jr.
Jeff was a loving husband, father, and "Pappy." He served his country in the U.S. Navy, and the WV Army National Guard. He graduated from the WV State Police Academy, served 18 years as a Sgt. for the Kanawha County Sheriff Dept., served as a Bailiff for Honorable Judge Jennifer Bailey, and was a member of the Kanawha County Sheriff Office S.W.A.T. Team. If you knew Jeff, you knew he had a passion for guns and enjoyed shooting at the range, but the pride of Jeff's life was spending time with his grandbabies and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kelly Walker; daughters, Dr. Ashley (Greg) Fertig and Brittany (Michael) Kinder; sister, Jennifer (Mark) Newbrough; grandchildren, Kyla and Kennedy Kinder; niece, Olivia (Benjamin) Kee; nephew, Capt. Joshua Walker Kantz Sr., and many other family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, at Elkview Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Elkview Baptist Church, and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
