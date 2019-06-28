

JEFFREY RAY SNODGRASS, 52, of South Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va.

Jeffrey was the store manager for Boost Mobile, South Charleston, W.Va., location. He enjoyed meeting people and never saw a stranger. He was a lifelong resident of Charleston, W.Va., a 1985 graduate of Charleston High School and received his business degree at West Virginia Technical College. He was an avid fan of WV and all college football. He also enjoyed the New York Yankees and enjoyed golfing and smoking cigars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Jean Pauley Snodgrass.

Jeffrey is survived by his father, Michael W. Snodgrass of Charleston, W.Va.; sister, Kimberly Snodgrass of Raleigh, N.C.; two brothers, Mark E. Snodgrass of Charleston, W.Va., and Todd Snodgrass of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nieces and two nephews; and a host of friends whom loved him very much.

Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Charleston Moose Lodge. No membership is required to attend this private ceremony.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019