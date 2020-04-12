Home

JEFFREY WAYNE McCUNE, 54, of Charleston, passed away April 3, 2020.
He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and received his Bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University. Jeff had a long career in the HVAC field having been employed by Ferguson and then Trane Supply.
Jeff spent many years playing basketball, softball and darts. He always looked forward to dart tournaments and seeing all of his friends. He touched so many lives along the way. He was a devoted and loving father to his son, Mason. He loved to hunt, loved music and loved to dance with anyone and everyone, as well as driving his Corvette. He was a Mountaineer fan and had a spirit that would light up a room. You knew Big Daddy was there. He was loud, funny and always a great time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Nancy McCune.
Surviving are his companion, Lisa McCune; son, Mason McCune; two step-children, Chelsie Ryan and Tyler Stover; brother, Daniel McCune (Beth) and their son, Braylen, as well as TONS of friends.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Until then, please visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
