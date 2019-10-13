|
|
JEHUGH ANDRA FAUCETT III departed this life on October 7, 2019, at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center at Glasgow after a long illness.
He was born on October 11, 1945, and went home four days before his 74th birthday.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved of 49 years, Juanita Brown Faucett; son, Eric Andra Faucett of Charleston; sisters, Marsha (Bobby) Reese of Los Angeles Calif., Ginger Casey of Youngstown, Ohio, Rhonda ( Bernie) Fulton of West Lake Village, Calif.; brothers, William Howell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert Howell of Austintown, Ohio, Johnny Faucett of Bowie, Md.; aunt, Carole (James) Isaac of Washington, D.C.; grand heart beat, Ahnyah Clark of Marietta, Ohio; and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019