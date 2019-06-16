|
|
|
She loved apricots, sharing her knowledge, and picking dandelions until after dark. JENISE MUDIE, 96, said goodbye to us all, this past Wednesday, June 12th, 2019. She lived in South Charleston with her late husband of 45 years, David. Her sister, Maurine Hess of Bronxville, N.Y., also preceded her. Jenise is survived by her son, Scott Mudie of Scott Depot, W.Va.; her nephew, William Hess of Fairfield, Ohio; and her niece, Nancy Gray of Staten Island, N.Y.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More