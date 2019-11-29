Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenna McClaskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenna Lee McClaskie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenna Lee McClaskie Obituary

JENNA LEE McCLASKIE, 80, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home, November 25, 2019.
She was preceded by her parents, Howard "Bus" and Katheryn Spradling; sister, Dorthy Jean Bevins; son, Brett McClaskie; granddaughter, Kelli Fields; and grandson, Mark Harbert.
Jenna retired from Charleston Town Center Info Booth, after 19 years of service, where she was well known by many. She also served as Kanawha County Committee woman.
Jenna loved spending time with her husband, George, and their friends, Grova and John, Janice and Smokey, at their camps in Pocahontas County, where they would spend all day trout fishing, Ramp Festivals and Pioneer Days.
She is survived by her loving family, husband of 63 years, George; sons, George Jr. "Tyke," Wesley, and daughter, Shelia, along with seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends and family.
At Jenna Lee's request, there will be private services.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is honored to serve the McClaskie Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -