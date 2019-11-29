|
JENNA LEE McCLASKIE, 80, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home, November 25, 2019.
She was preceded by her parents, Howard "Bus" and Katheryn Spradling; sister, Dorthy Jean Bevins; son, Brett McClaskie; granddaughter, Kelli Fields; and grandson, Mark Harbert.
Jenna retired from Charleston Town Center Info Booth, after 19 years of service, where she was well known by many. She also served as Kanawha County Committee woman.
Jenna loved spending time with her husband, George, and their friends, Grova and John, Janice and Smokey, at their camps in Pocahontas County, where they would spend all day trout fishing, Ramp Festivals and Pioneer Days.
She is survived by her loving family, husband of 63 years, George; sons, George Jr. "Tyke," Wesley, and daughter, Shelia, along with seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends and family.
At Jenna Lee's request, there will be private services.
