Jennetta Joyce Linville Harmon

Jennetta Joyce Linville Harmon Obituary
JENNETTA JOYCE LINVILLE HARMON, of Montgomery, WV, departed this life on March 29, 2020 while visiting her sister in McDunn.
Joyce was born March 30, 1943 in Powellton, WV to the late Clyde Beecher and Jennetta Josephine Linville.
She was a retired nurse who made friends easily and adored her dog, Prissy.
Joyce is proceeded in death by her husband, Homer Harmon; Son, Timmy; Sister, Connie Duncan; and Brother-in-law, Jackie.
She is survived by her children, Darrell of AL., Angie and husband Chuck Lenz of PA., Jeff and wife Tomie of NC; Siblings Butch Linville (wife Brenda), Ronnie Linville (wife Kay), Mike Linville (wife Donna), Barb Blankenship (husband Charlie), Becky Hoover (late husband Herb), Tommy Linville (wife Chantel); Eleven Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren.
Per her wishes she was cremated with no service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020
