JENNIE MAE (COPENHAVER) SERGENT, 88 years old, of Tornado, WV, and more recently of Berea, KY, died at her home in Kentucky of an aneurysm the night of 8 January 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Roy E. Sergent (1929-2015), and her brothers, Freddie Copenhaver, Raymond Copenhaver, Jimmy Copenhaver, and Jack Copenhaver, and is survived by her son, Tyler Sergent; daughter-in-law, Wendy Williams; sisters, Mary Hayes, Betty Wright, Jane Van Dyke, Sue Hill, and Ruth Vaillancourt; plus numerous extended family members.
Born on 17 February 1931, the fourth of 10 children, to Letha and Fred Copenhaver, Jennie grew up in Sattes (now Nitro) and Dunbar, WV. At age 10, she met Roy Sergent for the first time, and they grew up together as teenage sweethearts. Although their paths diverged, eventually they merged once again, and Jennie and Roy married on 21 May 1964. In 1970, they adopted at birth their son, Tyler. In 1973, they moved from Nitro to a farm in Tornado where Jennie continued to live until August 2019 when she moved to Berea, KY, where her son and daughter-in-law live and teach at Berea College.
Jennie lived a long life closely connected with family, well-known for her endless caregiving to others and her devotion to Roy and Tyler. From the Great Depression to the third decade of the 21st century, Jennie experienced many joys, as well as sorrows, the greatest of which was losing her loving partner, Roy, whom she looked forward to joining again in the next life together.
Services will be held Saturday, 18 January 2020, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., with funeral service at 2 p.m., during which family and friends will be invited to share a story, memory, poem, or prayer. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Sergent family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020