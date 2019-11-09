|
|
JENNIE ROSE EDDY WILLIAMS, 84, of Nitro, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Tender Heart Home Care, South Charleston after a 14-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on July 14, 1935, to the late Charles Bernard and Senetta Lewis Eddy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Eddy; sister, Mary Eddy; niece, Bunny Eddy.
Jennie was married to Henry A. Williams, May 6, 1955, and was a member of the Oak Road Church of Christ, Charleston. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1953.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Henry A. Williams; daughters, Melody (Mike) McCutcheon of Winfield, WV, Sherry (Kevin) Saul of Cypress, TX; four grandchildren, Genny (Jonathan) Hess of Ona, WV, Beth (Michael) Spence of Huntington, WV, Tony (Karley) McCutcheon of Morgantown, WV, and Ezra Dylan (Lindsay) Saul of Vienna, VA; five great-grandchildren, Kaden, Luke and Elliana Hess, Grayson Spence and Arden McCutcheon; nephew, Jennings Eddy (Sharon).
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Minister Shannon Shaffer officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice.
The family would like to recognize Tender Heart Home Care for their excellent care.
You may visit Jennie's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019