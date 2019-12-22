|
JENNIFER LYNN (KEENEY) DRENNEN, 60, of Corliss, passed away on Tuesday, the 17th of December, 2019, at Hospice of Southern West Virginia following a lengthy illness.
Born in 1959 in Beckley to the late Bill W. and Freda V. Keeney, Jennifer was a collegiate women's basketball player and graduated from the Marshall University College of Business. After college, while working at Dupont Chemical, she met and married James Drennen and, in more recent years, worked at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a talented pianist, an excellent cook, and had a kind and gentle spirit that touched everyone she came in contact with.
Jennifer was a loving mother to three boys: James Michael "Mike" Drennen (Shirley) of Charleston, Timothy Adam Drennen (Sarah) of Parkersburg, and Matthew Dale Drennen of Morgantown. She doted on her grandchildren: James, Evelyn, Lydia, and Anna; and always kept toys and snacks on hand for their visits.
In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her brothers, Steve (Annie), Mike (BJ), Dan, and Tim (Terri) Keeney; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Services will be held on Monday, December 23, at Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill. Public viewing begins at 1 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m. Interment immediately follows at High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019