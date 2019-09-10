Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
JENNIFER NEAL, 33, of Huntington, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, as a result, of a traumatic brain injury from a fall she sustained at a Labor Day weekend function at the home of her parents.
Jennifer was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her family meant everything to her and she spoke with them daily, never missing an opportunity to tell them how much she loved them.
She attended Blennerhassett Elementary School in Parkersburg, was a graduate of Capital High School in Charleston and attended West Virginia State University. She loved to exercise and was a gifted gymnast in her youth. Jennifer also loved to cook, work outside at her home, draw, dance, read and fashion. What brought her the most joy was helping others. She volunteered in many capacities over the years and always tried to "pay it forward" in small acts of kindness towards others.
She is survived by her parents; Jerry and Karan Neal of Hurricane; sister, Allison Neal (Matt Flowers) and beloved nephew Rylan of New Albany, Ohio; significant other, Terry Baker of Huntington; and her puppy Spoony.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday September 12, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Jennifer by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Neal family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
