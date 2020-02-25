|
JENNINGS ARBAUGH, 98, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
He was born June 30, 1921 in St. Albans. He was the son of the late C. Everett and Freda M. Bryant Arbaugh. He was also preceded in death by his wife Doris Jean (Eggleton) Arbaugh; brothers, D.W. "Buck" Arbaugh, O. Jerrel "Jerry" Arbaugh and Melven Clinton (infant); young sister, Violet Eugenia all of St. Albans.
Jennings was a lifelong resident of St. Albans, WV. He was a truck driver by trade and retiree of Container Transport of Nitro, WV. He was a proud Army veteran having served his country during World War II both in Africa and in Europe.
He and his loving wife Doris were married for over 72 years. They traveled extensively having visited all of the continental U.S. as well as Alaska and Canada. He was a Christian by faith and a sincerely good and kind gentleman.
He attended the First Baptist Church of St. Albans and enjoyed helping Doris with deaconess duties at the church.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with military honors.
Friends may call from 11 to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
We want to thank the staff of Rolling Meadows Place, First Baptist Church of St. Albans and many friends who have helped us through this journey.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jennings' memory please just "pay it forward." Give of your time, talents, and your resources to those who stand before us. Another of our "Greatest Generation" has passed on. Please give honor to someone who is going before and paving the way for all of us to live in this great country, the United States of America, a country Jennings served proudly with his Army service as well as his honorable life well lived. The family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, West, in memory of Jennings B. Arbaugh, 4605-A MacCorkle Ave., South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020