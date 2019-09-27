|
|
JENNINGS DALE NEYLON, 71, of Eleanor, WV, passed away on September 22, 2019, in Charleston, WV.
Jennings was born in Shrewsbury on May 18, 1948, and graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1968, and later married his wife, Nancy, in Watertown, NY, in 1970. Jennings and Nancy settled in Tucson, AZ, where he earned engineering and business degrees at the University of Arizona. Jennings and Nancy lived in Tucson for 45 years before returning to West Virginia in 2014.
Jennings is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; daughter, Jennifer (Matt); son, Sean (Julie); and five grandchildren who live in Sacramento, CA.
Friends may visit the family at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Final interment at Hall Cemetery in Big Chimney, WV.
The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston for the excellent care they provided during Jennings' long hospitalization.
Memories of Jennings may be shared with the family by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve the Neylon Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019