Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
(304) 586-2542
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennings Neylon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennings Dale Neylon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennings Dale Neylon Obituary
JENNINGS DALE NEYLON, 71, of Eleanor, WV, passed away on September 22, 2019, in Charleston, WV.
Jennings was born in Shrewsbury on May 18, 1948, and graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1968, and later married his wife, Nancy, in Watertown, NY, in 1970. Jennings and Nancy settled in Tucson, AZ, where he earned engineering and business degrees at the University of Arizona. Jennings and Nancy lived in Tucson for 45 years before returning to West Virginia in 2014.
Jennings is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; daughter, Jennifer (Matt); son, Sean (Julie); and five grandchildren who live in Sacramento, CA.
Friends may visit the family at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Final interment at Hall Cemetery in Big Chimney, WV.
The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston for the excellent care they provided during Jennings' long hospitalization.
Memories of Jennings may be shared with the family by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve the Neylon Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennings's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now