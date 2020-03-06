|
JENNY M. FACEMYER, 94, of Charleston, went to her heavenly home on March 4, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Bickmore, to the late George and Clida Holcomb, and was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Facemyer.
She was a faithful Christian and a longtime Sunday school teacher at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her three children, daughter Shirley Harrison (James "Randy") of Ashford, son Timothy Facemyer of Charleston, daughter Jennifer Burdette (Johnny) of Elkview; grandchildren, Randena (Christopher) Leonard of Florida, Trevor Harrison of Ashford, Matthew Facemyer of Charleston, Candace Facemyer of Charleston, Christina Facemyer of Charleston, Alex Facemyer of Hurricane, Ella Facemyer of Hurricane, Morgan Maloney of Charleston, Josh (Jane) Maher of Elkview; and great-grandchildren, Cambrie Watts and Gavin Maloney.
Funeral Services will held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Kanawha City, with Pastor Bart Hodel and Dr. Mervin Smith officiating. Her final resting place will be at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
A visitation with family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at the Church.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to her physicians at CAMC Memorial Division MICU, 3 South, Oakridge Nursing Home and Hubbard Hospice House for taking such great care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jenny to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020