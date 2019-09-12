|
JEREMIAH "JERRY" POE, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of September 10, 2019.
He was born December 5, 1929, in South Charleston, to the Edgar Allen and Mary Elizabeth King Poe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette, and son, Steven Poe.
He grew up in a full house with seven brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Bottoms and Doll Woofter, and brother, Glen Poe.
In 1951, he wed the love of his life, Mary "Jeanette" Poe, a marriage that lasted over 63 years. They had four children: Edgar "Allen" Poe (Peggy), Cathy (John) Kennedy, Timothy Poe and Steven Poe. Jerry had seven grandchildren: Kristen (Mike) Ellis, John Kennedy, Jessica (Ray) Blake, Melinda (Kenny) Adkins, TJ Poe, Rachel (Donald) Norman and Stephen (Darlene) Hodges; and six beautiful great - grandchildren, Brenton Smith, Kayleigh Blake, Michael Ellis, Emily Ellis and Sarah Ellis and Brandi Reaves.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jerry took pride in his membership with the Washington Lodge No. 58 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years.
He also proudly served as a sergeant in the Air Force working on the Berlin Airlift and served in the Korean War.
He retired from Union Carbide after 33 years. He worked as an electrician and in refrigeration / air conditioning.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed playing golf, tinkering, being a "Mr. Fix-it," and talking / telling stories of times past. He had a presence that would light up any room and was always smiling. In later life, he started his day with a breakfast which would always include a doughnut, he had coffee all day long, and ice cream at 8 p.m.
Jerry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his admiring family and friends.
Celebration of Jerry's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Stoner officiating. Burial with Mason Graveside Rites will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019