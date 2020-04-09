|
Jeremy Aaron-Gene Rucker
JEREMY AARON - GENE RUCKER, aka "Woodpecker," 30, passed away on April 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Summit Church in Jefferson. Due to the COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken to secure everyone's safety. Upon arrival, everyone will be informed of the restrictions and precautions. If anyone would like to aid the family, please contact his wife at 304-419-8845. "Thank you" to everyone who has supported the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020