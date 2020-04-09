Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Summit Church in Jefferson
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Rucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Aaron-Gene Rucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Aaron-Gene Rucker Obituary
Jeremy Aaron-Gene Rucker

JEREMY AARON - GENE RUCKER, aka "Woodpecker," 30, passed away on April 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Summit Church in Jefferson. Due to the COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken to secure everyone's safety. Upon arrival, everyone will be informed of the restrictions and precautions. If anyone would like to aid the family, please contact his wife at 304-419-8845. "Thank you" to everyone who has supported the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -