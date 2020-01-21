|
JEREMY KEITH HUGHES, 40, of Columbus, Ohio, formally of St. Albans, WV, died of January 17, 2020. He was born on December 21,1979.
Jeremy loved football and was lifelong fan of the WV Mountaineers and San Francisco 49ers.
Jeremy was kind, loving, and would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. He had such a good sense of humor was always joking and making others laugh. He had been a good friend to many.
Surviving are his mother, Delrita "Della" Groscup (Dale) of So. Charleston, WV, father, Franklin Hughes (Leigh) of Columbus, OH, sons Jeremy Keith Hughes, Jr., daughter, Jenna "Clookles", Joyce Hughes, brother, Franklin Hughes, II (Christina), granddaughter Daylynn Hughes, stepsisters; Iris Coker of New York, Stephanie Huffman of Columbus, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and 3 nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with lifelong friend and Pastor, Tom Wise officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020