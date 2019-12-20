|
|
JEREMY CHAD WAGONER, 39, of Nellis, WV, died on December 17, 2019 at CAMC General from a condition that he had for a while. He was born May 11, 1980 a son of Timothy Wagoner and Sandra Stepp.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Berthal (Dutch) Bowling.
He is survived by his grandmother Shirley Bowling; girlfriend Megan Alyse May; two sons Jeremy Chad Wagoner II, and Ashton Chase Wagoner all from Nellis; brother Daniel Angel from Nellis; sister Kari Wagoner of Madison.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Handley Funeral Home Danville with minister Todd Douglas and minister Jimmy Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Madison.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service, Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019