Jeri Deloris Duckwyler

Jeri Deloris Duckwyler Obituary
Date of Birth: 3/8/1952
Date of Passing: 10/29/2019

JERI DELORIS DUCKWYLER was born at Charleston, W.Va., to Edna Mae Whitestone and Sam Munson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Duckwyler Jr.; brother, Charles "Billy" Whitestone; and sister, Queen "Ann" Whitestone.
She is survived by siblings Claude Coleman of Cleveland, Ohio, Frank "Sonny" Whitestone of Jacksonville, Fla.; loving son, Glen (Veronica) Whitestone of Charleston, W.Va.; grandsons, Glen Whitestone II and Jabari Whitestone; granddaughter, Nyosha White; and great-grandchildren, Trevon, Lauryn and Kaiya.
Affectionately know as "Granny," she touched many peoples lives and will be sadly missed by all.
Services will be held Saturday, November 9, at The Father's House in North Charleston. Visitation will start at 12 p.m., with the funeral following at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019
