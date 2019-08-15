|
|
|
JERRY ALLEN HAMMONS, 80, of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019, at home after a long illness due to Parkinson's Disease. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, at West Virginia Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin. Friends may call Friday, August 14, from 1 p.m. till service time in West Virginia Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin. Arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019