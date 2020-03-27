Home

Jerry Allen Weaver


1949 - 2020
Jerry Allen Weaver Obituary

The JERRY ALLEN WEAVER, 70, of Hamlin, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital.
He was born October 11, 1949, a son of the late Walden and Maudie Weaver.
He served as the Assessor of Lincoln County for 25-plus years and he LOVED LINCOLN COUNTY. He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard for nine years. He served as a board member on numerous organizations.
Preceded in death by one son, Joseph Allen Weaver; and one sister, Janet Kay Weaver.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marsha Spears Weaver, of 48 years; one daughter, Heidi (Craig) Pauley; one granddaughter, Hannah (Luke) McComas; one great-granddaughter, Selah McComas; one brother, Jimmy (Fay) Weaver; one sister, Jennifer (Monroe) Gillespie; and a host of family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, make donations to Middle Fork Baptist Church at 6202 Straight Fork Road, Hamlin, WV 25523, Attn: Building Fund in loving memory of Walden and Maudie Weaver.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020
