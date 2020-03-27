|
The JERRY ALLEN WEAVER, 70, of Hamlin, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital.
He was born October 11, 1949, a son of the late Walden and Maudie Weaver.
He served as the Assessor of Lincoln County for 25-plus years and he LOVED LINCOLN COUNTY. He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard for nine years. He served as a board member on numerous organizations.
Preceded in death by one son, Joseph Allen Weaver; and one sister, Janet Kay Weaver.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marsha Spears Weaver, of 48 years; one daughter, Heidi (Craig) Pauley; one granddaughter, Hannah (Luke) McComas; one great-granddaughter, Selah McComas; one brother, Jimmy (Fay) Weaver; one sister, Jennifer (Monroe) Gillespie; and a host of family and friends.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, make donations to Middle Fork Baptist Church at 6202 Straight Fork Road, Hamlin, WV 25523, Attn: Building Fund in loving memory of Walden and Maudie Weaver.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020