|
|
JERRY DALE STRICKLAND, 74, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Thursday November 21, 2019.
He was the son of the late Orville Strickland and Edna Strickland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.
Jerry was a member of Jordan Light Baptist Church. He was retired from Carpenters Local 1207 Charleston.
He is survived by daughter, Angela Strickland of Elkview; sons, Jerry Strickland II and Brett Strickland, both of Elkview; grandchildren, Brittany Christenberry and Tyler Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Emery and Rhiannon Christenberry.
According Jerry's wishes, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019