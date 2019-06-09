

JERRY E. TAYLOR, 73, of Campbells Creek, passed away June 7, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.

Jerry was born April 21, 1946, in Quick, to the late Charles Edward Taylor and Gloria Kuhn Taylor. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ronald C. Dewees.

Jerry was a retired Mechanic and had worked for Mountaineer Gas with 40 years service. Jerry was a member of the United Steel Workers #628. Jerry enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Camping, riding his Harley-Davidson, and stock car racing. Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 54 years, Sue Dewees Taylor, at home; daughters, Tonya Taylor of Kenansville, North Carolina, and Tracy Wood (Mike) of Clendenin; grandchildren, Morgan Rilling Alexander of Wilmington, North Carolina, Emily Wood Whittington (Nathan) of Wallback, Sam and Joe Wood, both of Clendenin; great-grandson, Jeremy Whittington of Wallback; brothers, Eugene Taylor (Joella) and Dale Taylor (Debbie), both of Charleston; brother-in-law, Jerry Dewees (Shelby) of Charleston; sister-in-law, Colleen Bell (Lonnie) of St. Albans; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be at Noon Tuesday, June 11, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.