|
|
JERRY GLEN HUBBARD, 62, of Bickmore, went home to be with his Savior, Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born on March 26, 1957, in Clay, he was the son of the late Jack and Eva (Starcher) Hubbard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald, and sister, Betty Nease.
Jerry was a financial advisor for the State of West Virginia. He was a member of the Clay Lion's Club and the Clay County Schools Booster association. He was a blessing to Clay County Schools Athletic Department, where he was an avid announcer at Friday night football and a referee for many games.
Survivors include his brothers, Larry of Hartland, Jackie of Bickmore, Charlie (Gina) of Conover, N.C., Steve, Tommy and Ronald, all of Bickmore; sisters, Connie (Larry) Boggs of Lizemores, Gladis Haskins of Westminster, S.C., Nancy Compton of Bickmore and Lisa Baker of Hickory, N.C.; many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Middle Creek Baptist Church, Bickmore, with Minister Wayne Litton officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hubbard family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019