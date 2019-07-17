

JERRY (MILLER) LAWRENCE, 82, of Mt Lookout, formerly of Charleston, passed away on July 12, 2019, in an auto accident, after having a great day celebrating his 82nd birthday at Summersville Lake with his wife, daughter and two of his great-grandchildren, Ayden and Bryson Turley.

Jerry graduated from Charleston High School in 1955 where he was also known as Jerry Miller. While there, he was a member of the Swing Lion Band and other activities. After graduation, he married Patty Dunn Lawrence. They would have been married 63 years this August. He was on a bowling league, helped with kids sports and played in a men's softball league. When younger, he liked camping with his children, fishing, hunting and boating on Summersville Lake. Later in life, he loved just being with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His first job was with Handle-man Company as a salesman. He was an owner of a Gulf' Service Station on Clendenin Street in Charleston. He later worked for FMC Armor Division for seven years. He retired in 1986 after 29 years at the WV Dept. of Agriculture.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ann Lawrence; mother and step father, Arthur and Margarette Davis; father, Lacy Lawrence; brothers, Roger Lawrence and Gary Miller.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patty Lawrence; daughter, Joy Estep and husband Eddie; granddaughters, Candice Tackett and Cassie Turley, with their children being (Lincoln, Hendrix and Sloane Tackett) and (Bryson and Ayden Turley). He is also survived by his son, Mark Lawrence, and his daughters, Christina and Erica Lawrence, as well as their 10 children.

A Service to Honor the Life of Jerry Lawrence will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.

Memories of Jerry may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019