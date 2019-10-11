Home

Jerry Lee Hill


1948 - 2019
Jerry Lee Hill Obituary
JERRY LEE HILL, 71, of Belle, W.Va., entered into his heavenly rest on October 6, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston after a long illness.
Born January 8, 1948, in Ward, he was preceded in death by his parents, Fenton L. and Pauline (Proctor) Hill.
He was an Army National Guard Veteran, retired from Patriot Coal Co., and an avid fan of all sports.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvalene (Elliott) Hill; sons, Jerry (Jessica) Hill of Scott Depot, Stephen Hill of Belle, and Michael (Amy) Hill of Shady Spring; sisters, Judy K. Miller (Cantrell) of South Charleston and P. Ann Pritt (Stanley) of Ansted; and three grandchildren, Brooke Hill, Preston Hill, and Liam Hill.
Memorial services were held at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, on October 10, and officiated by Pastor Roy Boyd. Burial services followed at Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, W.Va.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., served the Hill Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019
