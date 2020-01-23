|
|
JERRY ROBERT "BIG MACK" McCOMMACK SR., saved by the grace of God through the blood of His son Jesus Christ, left this earth on January 21, 2020, to be with our Heavenly Father.
Jerry was born in Cannelton, W.Va., on April 16, 1943.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marie, of 55 years; sister, Sharon Sue (Dickie) Dickinson; his son, Jerry Robert "Mack" McCommack Jr. (Josie), and his daughter, Christy Lynn (Mark) Bievenour. Jerry had eight grandchildren and seven great - grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was their #1 Pop-pop.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dollie Mae "Dot"; father, Robert Earl; sister, Sandra Jean Coiner; and brother, Larry Macon McCommack.
Visitation with family is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 24, and the memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Ravenswood, W.Va.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Brlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020