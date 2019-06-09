

JERRY THOMAS SIZEMORE, 79, of Dale City, VA, departed this life on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the hospital, after a well-fought battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Ellen (Boots) Mae Sizemore; his daughter, Suzette Sizemore Jones; his son and wife, Gregory Scott and Crystal Todd Sizemore; his grandchildren, Brandon Scott Sizemore and Colin Todd Sizemore. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Doris Sizemore, and his sister, Nancy Cruishanks. Also, his cousin and special buddy, Steve Lane. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He was born and raised in Clay County, West Virginia, the son of Lambert and Goldie Sizemore.

Jerry was retired from working over 50 years in the construction industry as a Building Superintendent. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren, they were the loves of his life. Also, he loved the game of golfing.

Jerry was cremated through Mountcastle Funeral Services. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019