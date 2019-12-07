|
|
JERRY W. FISHER, 72, of Red House, WV, passed away on December 5, 2019, at The Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was born on May 4, 1947, to Phyllis L. Casto Fisher and the late Dorsel Doyle Fisher.
Jerry proudly served his Country with the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed 55 years singing with the gospel quartet The JoyfulAires.
In addition to his mother, his survivors include his sons: Jody, Jonathan, and Jeremy; and brothers: Garry Fisher and Rick Fisher.
Funeral service for Jerry will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, with Pastor Doug McComas officiating.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV, with James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield, providing military honors.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019