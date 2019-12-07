Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery,
Dunbar, WV
Jerry W. Fisher


1947 - 2019
JERRY W. FISHER, 72, of Red House, WV, passed away on December 5, 2019, at The Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was born on May 4, 1947, to Phyllis L. Casto Fisher and the late Dorsel Doyle Fisher.
Jerry proudly served his Country with the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed 55 years singing with the gospel quartet The JoyfulAires.
In addition to his mother, his survivors include his sons: Jody, Jonathan, and Jeremy; and brothers: Garry Fisher and Rick Fisher.
Funeral service for Jerry will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, with Pastor Doug McComas officiating.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV, with James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield, providing military honors.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to handle Mr. Fishers arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019
