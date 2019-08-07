Home

Jerry Wayne Massey Obituary

JERRY WAYNE MASSEY, 71, of Elkview, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hubbard West, South Charleston.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent his career in the Auto Sales Industry. Jerry was a graduate of Elyria High School, Elyria, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Arthur Massey; his father, Arthur Massey; and brother, Gregory Massey.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Legg Massey; son, Michael Scott Massey; granddaughter, Nora Kay Massey; and his mother, Freda Peters Massey.
Visitation will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at the Hafer Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Pastor Wayne Litton officiating. Burial will occur at a later date in Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
