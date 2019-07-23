

JESS F. WILLIAMS, 71, of Tornado went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.

He was born in Charleston to the late Jess Franklin, Sr. and Rachel Snodgrass Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Keller, David and LeRoy Williams,

Jess was retired from C & O Motors, St. Albans. He was a member of the Nitro Church of Christ. He loved hunting, fishing, going to church and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Mary Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Chris Dye; sons, Mark and Johnathan Williams; brother, Bob Williams. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Aurora and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Minister Andy Shamblin officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

You may visit Jess's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019