JESSE D. HALL, 93, of Cross Lanes, entered into eternal rest and was received by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service for Jesse will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hall family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 20 to July 22, 2019