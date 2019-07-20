Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Perrow Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Perrow Presbyterian Church
5345 Big Tyler Road
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse D. Hall

Send Flowers
Jesse D. Hall Obituary
JESSE D. HALL, 93, of Cross Lanes, entered into eternal rest and was received by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service for Jesse will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hall family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries