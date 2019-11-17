|
|
Jesse Elbert Ferrell Jr.
JESSE ELBERT FERRELL JR., 80, of Clendenin, passed away on November 14, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston surrounded by family.
Jesse was the son of the late Jesse Elbert Ferrell Sr. and Zula Marie Hively Ferrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Joyce Hays Ferrell; son, William; and brothers, Ed and Roland Ferrell.
Jesse was a member and welder of Pipeliners Local Union 798 Tulsa, Oklahoma, for 65 years. He was a proud member of Clendenin Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM. He was also a 32 degree member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Jesse never knew a stranger, just a friend he hadn't met yet. He loved spending time with family and friends. He loved farming, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by son Mark (Tracy) Ferrell of Illinois; daughter, Kristi Ferrell of Kentucky; granddaughters, Alyssa (Nate) Diveley and Linden Ferrell; and great-granddaughter, Hunter Diveley.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, November 19, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Toby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in the Hays Ferrell Cemetery, Clendenin, with Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM performing Masonic graveside rites.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019