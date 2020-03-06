Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Toney's Branch Church
Bloomingrose, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Toney's Branch Church
Bloomingrose, WV
View Map

Jesse Lee Shamblin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Lee Shamblin Obituary
JESSE LEE SHAMBLIN, 65, of Racine, passed away March 3, 2020, at Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison.
He was retired from Patriot Coal and preceded in death by his father, Virgil Lee Shamblin, and sister, Connie Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Shamblin; his mother, Ada Ashby Shamblin; daughters, Jodi Shamblin and Tonya Shamblin of Drawdy; sisters, Drema Shamblin of Racine and Kathy (Phillip) Hill of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Taytum Shamblin, Trevor Harper, Tazmyn Shamblin, Tyson Rodgers, and Treyce Shamblin; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose, with J. R. Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is serving the Shamblin family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -