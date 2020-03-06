|
JESSE LEE SHAMBLIN, 65, of Racine, passed away March 3, 2020, at Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison.
He was retired from Patriot Coal and preceded in death by his father, Virgil Lee Shamblin, and sister, Connie Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Shamblin; his mother, Ada Ashby Shamblin; daughters, Jodi Shamblin and Tonya Shamblin of Drawdy; sisters, Drema Shamblin of Racine and Kathy (Phillip) Hill of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Taytum Shamblin, Trevor Harper, Tazmyn Shamblin, Tyson Rodgers, and Treyce Shamblin; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose, with J. R. Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is serving the Shamblin family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020