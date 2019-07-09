

JESSE O. GUILLS JR., 73, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.

Jesse was born June 5, 1946, in Bluefield, and was the son of the late Jesse O. Guills Sr. and Grace Duncan Guills.

Jesse was an active member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, retired attorney at law, received his B.S. degree from WVU in 1968 and his J.D. degree from WVU Law School in 1971.

During 1971 and 1972, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Jesse was a WV State Senator serving from 2002 to 2010. He was Treasurer of the WV Chapter American Board of Trial Advocates, a member of the WV State Bar Association, served as Chairman of Greenbrier County Airport Authority, and was President of the Hollowell Foundation.

Preceding Jesse in death, other than his parents, were his sisters, Patricia Price and her husband, Bill, and Nancy Guills, as well as his beloved golden doodle, Sam.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Amy M. Guills and husband Jim "Hollywood" Savas of Santa Monica, CA, Patrick B. Guills and partner Becki Allen of Lewisburg and his children's mother Karen F. Guills of Lewisburg; his granddaughter who was his pride and joy, Rhylynn P. Guills; and Jesse's companion, Donna Ream; his dogs, Charlie and Gracie, as well as grand-dogs, Hank and Abe.

Funeral services with Military Honors for Jesse will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Lewisburg United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Halloran officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to local EMS and Fire Departments.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV, is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019