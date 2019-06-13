Home

Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
JESSE PHILLIP ADKINS, 66, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Jesse was born on January 3, 1953, in Pie, W.Va, a son of the late Strauther and Stella Burchett Adkins. He is also preceded in death by one brother, David Adkins, and four sisters, Bonnie Adkins, Meredith Adkins, Carol Lawhon and Sue Childers.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served for many years in the sound room. Jesse served in the United States Army during Vietnam and retired as a Chemical Operator and a First Responder with Bayer Crop Science.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Stapleton Adkins; one daughter, Tracy Belcher; three sons, Robert Stapleton (Crystal), Alexander Adkins and Thomas Adkins (Analyn); three brothers, Bob Adkins (Janice), Roger Adkins (Robin) and Joe Adkins (Dora); 10 grandchildren and one great - grandchild on the way; and a special niece, Candi Hamlin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., with Don Dierdorff officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019
