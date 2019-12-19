|
JESSICA NICOLE CUDD, 39, of Huntington, passed away December 14, 2019.
She was born November 25, 1980 in Charleston, the daughter of Randy Clark, of Winston Salem, NC, and Carol Smith (Tim), of St. Albans.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Anthony, daughters, Macayla Thornburgh, and Nevaeh Otis, brother, TJ Smith, sister, Myranda Clark, maternal grandparents, Donald and Virginia Smith, of St. Albans, and paternal grandparents, Jackie and Maxine Clark, of Milton.
Celebration of Jessica's life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019