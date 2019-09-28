|
JESSICA ERIN McCLANAHAN, 37, of Poca, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Jessica was always open to explore new things and travel to different places. She was a loving mother to her children, Jordyn and Branson. She was a Christian and attended Nitro Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tracy McClanahan-Oliver, and her Pa-paw, John McClanahan.
In addition to her children, Jessica is survived by her grandmother, Mary Ann Bennett; her father, Jeff Oliver; Aunt Jill Marlow (Jess) of Pierre, S.D.; and cousin, Bailey Hoines of Lisle, Ill.
A memorial celebration of Jessica's life will be held on Monday, September 30, at the Nitro Church of God, with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with the service starting at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Nitro Church of God, 1517 15th Street, Nitro, WV 25143.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Jessica's family and you may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019