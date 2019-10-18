Home

Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
(304) 372-2081
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ripley Church of Christ
Ripley, WV
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Ripley Church of Christ
Ripley, WV
Jessie (Durie) Dunbar


1933 - 2019
Jessie (Durie) Dunbar Obituary
JESSIE (DURIE) DUNBAR, 86, of Evans, passed away October 17, 2019, in the Ravenswood Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born June 12, 1933, in Campbell's Creek, a daughter of the late Gilbert Durie Sr. and Ruth (Marshall) Durie. Her brothers, Gilbert Durie Jr. and Jim Durie; sister, Anna Lou Durie also preceded her in death.
She was a former cook at Ripley Elementary School and clerk at Ben Franklin's. She was a United States Air Force veteran and member of the Ripley Church of Christ. She was a member of T.O.P.S and enjoyed bowling, painting, genealogy and volunteering at the Ripley Library.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Cecil Raymond Dunbar; sons, Richard W. (Geraldine) Dunbar of Englewood, Fla., and Dennis A. (Sandra) Dunbar of Cross Lanes; sister, Ella Hardman of Charleston; grandchildren, Lauren McCoskey, Brian, Samuel and Matthew Dunbar; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Tyler, Cole and Kian McCoskey.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Ripley Church of Christ, Ripley, with Minister, Keenan Goosman officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of the service Saturday at the church.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
