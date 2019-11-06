|
|
JESSIE MARIE BROWN, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was born August 7, 1943, to the late Glenden and Velma Hancock. Jessie was also preceded in death by father and mother, George W. and Lorene Martin; husband, Lowell M. Brown; and son, Richard Lee.
She is survived by her sisters, Brenda (Dan) Eisenmenger of Charleston and Kathie (John) Rogers of Beckley; brothers, George C. (Bertie) Martin and Johnny (Renee) Martin, all of Charleston; and special niece, Gina Myers of Goldtown.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Celebrant H R Whittington officiating. The entombment will follow the service at the cemetery.
The online guest book for Jessie Marie Brown can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019