|
|
JESSIE NICOLE (FRANKS) LEMONS, 34, of Buckhannon West Virginia, passed away early morning, Monday, October 28, 2019, after sustaining injuries from an automobile accident.
Jessie was born in Charleston, on February 25, 1985, to George Douglas and Christina Franks (Billanti) of Roanoke.
Jessie was preceded in death by Great Grandparents, Elsie P. Hudnall, Sam and Freda Billanti, Grandmother Margaret Billanti, and godfather Richard Woofter.
Jessie graduated from Lewis County High School, Class of 2003. Jessie enjoyed crafting, reading books, listening to music, and most importantly showing her love and compassion for children, including her younger nieces, nephews, cousins, and her friends' children.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Lemons of Buckhannon; parents, Doug and Christina Franks; brother, Robert and wife Taylor Franks of Roanoke; and Grandfather Richard Billanti, of Weston. Also surviving her death are Antanina Shumaker, Aunt, cousins Jesse Wright, Curt Campbell, Amber Pourfarhadi, Monica Billanti, Abigail and Tabitha Pumphrey, all of Charleston, as well as several of her brothers, sisters-in-law, and many close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Audra State Park on November 9 at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019