JEWEL ANN ALDERMAN-FOSTER, 82, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born to George Persinger and Edith Woodson on March 3, 1937. She was a well-loved mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Persinger; brother, Lloyd Persinger; daughter, Deborah Shelton; son, James Alderman II; and granddaughter, Sona Eller.
She is survived by children, Thelma Trefry, Brenda Rafi, Timothy Alderman (Midge Alderman); and son-in-law, Larry Shelton; siblings, Laura, George, Jacquelyn, Leonard, Ellen, John, Bobby and Betty; grandchildren, Stephanie K, Crystal, Steve, Michelle, Holly, Amanda, Larry, Sonja, Anna, Stephanie, Brandy, Tiffany, Sherry, David, Sarah, Ben, Ann and Melissa; 40 great - grandchildren; 14 great - great - grandchildren; and friend, Vivian Marcum.
Family would like to say a special thank you to hospice nurse Nicki and her caregiver Sherry Burkhart.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019