JEWEL ANN BOYD, 82, of Cedar Grove, entered into rest September 25, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital.
Born on December 6, 1936, in Clay County, she was the daughter of the late Lee Webster and Virginia Holcomb Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Peter Boyd.
She is survived by her son, Don (Diane) Lively of Clay: daughter, Frances M. Bryant (Joe) of Cedar Grove: grandchildren, Josh Lively of Clay and Adam J. Persinger of Cedar Grove: brothers, Russell "Eddy" Rhodes of Clay, Roy Rhodes of Canton, Ohio, and Ray Rhodes of Hartland.
Special thanks to the Persinger sisters, Megan, Kaitlyn, and "Kenzie", for being a special part of Jewel's life.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Mark Seacrist officiating. Friends may visit with family from 12 noon till service time at the funeral home.
Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
