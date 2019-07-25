|
JEWEL DEAN ELLIOTT (BIRD), went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2019. Born on June 14, 1931 she was preceded in death by her parents Robert Thornton and Neva Hazel Nichols Bird, daughter Pamela, son Kevin, sisters Lenora Durham, Norma Jean Evans, Kathleen Moore, brothers Thurston and Jerry Bird.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 68 years George; sons Frank (Joyce), Larry (Teresa), Doug (Mary), Georgie (Tera); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Carole Sizemore, Patty Jones, Evelyn Childers; and brothers Charlie and Thurman Bird.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, July 26, at the Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church of Adonijah, WV with Ministers Naaman Moore, Jason Moore and Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Elliott Cemetery, Adonijah, WV. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
