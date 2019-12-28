|
JILL BATES, age 63, of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born May 30, 1956, in South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Eugene Cunningham; maternal grandparents, Robert Charles and Laura June Bryant Kelley; and paternal grandparents, Carl Eugene and Florence Virginia Russell Cunningham.
Jill was a lifelong resident of South Charleston, where she graduated from SCHS in 1974. She was a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Jill is survived by her mother, Jeanette Kelley Cunningham of South Charleston; three daughters, Emily Maynard, (Jimmy) of Union, Ky., Brittany Saavedra of South Charleston, and Katie Fore, (Jim) of Cross Lanes; one son, Scott Cunningham of South Charleston; grandchildren, Gema, Hadley, and Fletcher Maynard and Kinzlee Fore; sisters, Kim Seagraves, (Mike), Brenda Bare, (Joe), and Traci Williams, (Chris); 12 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Callie.
A service to Honor the Life of Jill will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memories of Jill may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019