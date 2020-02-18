|
|
JILL LEMASTER, 78, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
She was born to the late Roy N. Richardson and Donna Pauline Smith in Charleston, WV on May 31, 1941. She was a graduate of Dunbar high School and retired as Assistant Vice President of Bank One after 35 years of service. Jill was a member of the Dunbar High School Alumni Association and served as the Treasurer and was very active with reunion planning. She was a member of the Dunbar Women's Club.
Her unique and genuine personality was a blessing and loved by all, especially close friends and family. Fearless, funny, caring, loving and extremely honest would describe her perfectly. If you wanted the truth, needed a laugh or just wanted to talk, Jill was our family's "go to". She was the life of the party at all family gatherings, keeping everyone on their toes with her quick wit, wise-cracking, fun loving banter. She never saw an argument she couldn't win and if you had a joke to tell, it was likely she had one better. Her playful sass and attitude were expected and endeared. Jill was the "boss" of everyone, even her neighbors knew it and loved her for it. She had a lifelong bond with every dog she came in contact with. She was an avid gardener and known as the "hummingbird whisperer". She enjoyed her frequent visits with family and friends to the "Mondy Cabin" on the Greenbrier River Trail. She loved her children and grandchildren who called her "Nan".
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Richardson.
Jill is survived by her daughters, Lesa Snodgrass of Hurricane and Kerri Harrison of Nitro; grandchildren, Brent Snodgrass, Taylor (Kevin) Bryson, Lauren Harrison and Kennedy Harrison; sisters, Karen Bailey of Nitro, Sharon Persinger of Charleston, SC and Jean Dent of St. Albans; sister in law, Jantina Richardson of Nitro; and soon to be great grandchild, Harrison Craig Bryson as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of Jill will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made in her name to Fix Em Clinic, 102 Dee Drive, Charleston WV, 25313.
Memories of Jill may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020