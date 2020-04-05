Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Douglas Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Douglas Coleman Obituary

JIMMIE DOUGLAS COLEMAN, age 76, of Mt. Carbon, died April 3, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1944, in Longacre and was the son of the late Stonewall and Gertrude Rose Coleman.
He was retired from Peabody Coal Company and a member of the UWMA. He was a member of the Smithers Church of God and a United States Army Veteran of View Nam.
Surviving: Wife, Bonnie Coleman; children, Mary Perdue of Mt. Carbon, Susan Pugh of Mt. Carbon and Jean Brown and husband Larry of Mt. Carbon; brothers, Ken Coleman and wife Charlotte, Paul Coleman, Larry Coleman and wife Sandy, Gary Coleman and wife Beverly and Ricky Coleman; sister, Linda Dalporto.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -